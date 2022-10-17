M1 to close overnight for road resurfacing work
The M1 between South Yorkshire and Derbyshire is to shut overnight in both directions for road resurfacing work.
National Highways has warned motorists to expect delays while work takes place between junction 31 at Aston, in South Yorkshire, and junction 30 at Barlborough, near Chesterfield.
A spokesperson for the government-owned company said they hoped the scheme would be finished by early November.
Traffic is being diverted through five villages near Sheffield.
Engineers are resurfacing parts of lane one on the southbound and northbound carriageways. They will also renew road markings, road studs and vehicle detector loops.
The stretch of motorway will shut between 21:00 BST and 06:00 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
On Thursdays and Fridays, the closures will be between 22:00 and 05:00.
'Minimise disruption'
National Highways said it would result in "better journeys" for drivers once the work is completed.
It has advised motorists "to allow extra time for their journeys" in the meantime.
Phil Jepps, programme delivery manager at National Highways, said: "We are committed to creating safer and smoother journeys for everyone using this stretch of motorway.
"To make sure we can carry out the work safely, we will need to close the motorway between these junctions overnight from Monday to Friday.
"We are doing this at night to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions."
During the closures a diversion is in place via the A57, B6053 and A6135 through Waterthorpe, Beighton, Westfield, Halfway and Renishaw.
Mr Jepps thanked people living in those areas "for their patience".
