Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
- Published
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year.
The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York.
Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's King's Cross this weekend, as the 100-year celebration programme is announced.
Sir Peter Hendry, chairman of Network Rail, said: "People love steam engines, and they especially love this one."
The steam locomotive was the first in the UK to officially reach 100mph, and was the first-ever service to run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.
It is owned and operated by the National Railway Museum but maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd, based in Heywood, Greater Manchester.
As part of its centenary year, the locomotive is expected to visit railway stations around the UK and spend time at the National Railway Museum.
In Doncaster, an exhibition at the city's Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will open in February, displaying artwork from the new children's book based on the Flying Scotsman story by Michael Morpurgo, and illustrated by Michael Foreman.
Damian Allen, chief executive of Doncaster Council, said: "We are the birthplace of the Flying Scotsman.
"It is where it was built by Sir Nigel Gresley. It is Yorkshire grit, Yorkshire coal and Yorkshire steam. It is in our blood, literally.
"We have one foot in the past but our heart in the present, our heads firmly fixed in the future."
Speaking at King's Cross, Sir Peter said: "Isn't it fantastic, today is the 170th anniversary of the opening of Kings Cross station, and we have got the Flying Scotsman, which celebrates its 100th birthday in February next year. So, what better than to have two engineering icons together and have a bit of fun celebrating."
He added: "People love steam engines, and they especially love this one.
"You can't fail to be captivated by this. These things are living, they are not lumps of metal. People couldn't not have a smile at this."
Platform tickets to see Flying Scotsman at King's Cross have sold out but other activities are taking place this weekend.
More events for the celebratory year are due to be announced later.
