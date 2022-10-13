Sheffield: Crashed car wedged between hospital and road
A car became wedged between a building and a wall after crashing off a road in Sheffield.
The metallic blue car swerved off Damer Street and through railings into Sheffield Children's Hospital on Thursday morning.
The vehicle ended up resting on its front bumper in the gap between the building and the street.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver was not injured in the crash.
The vehicle was retrieved shortly afterwards.
