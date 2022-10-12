Doncaster Sheffield Airport: More time needed to find buyer - mayor
The owners of closure-threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) have been urged to grant more time for a solution to be found.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, met representatives from the Peel Group on Tuesday evening.
Mr Coppard said Peel had again rejected an offer of public money to keep the airport operating into 2023.
Peel says it has worked "tirelessly" to secure the airport's future.
In a post on Facebook, Mr Coppard said: "The offer to pay Peel to keep the airport open remains on the table and both Nick and I pressed them to take that deal.
"We are asking for those 13 months so we can maintain operations, save jobs, keep the airport operational and find the best possible buyer to take DSA forward.
"Peel have never proactively wanted to sell DSA. Now, their position appears to be that they have little choice but to carry on with the closure of DSA, because they have yet to hear from interested parties within the condensed time-frame they have set," he said.
"And yet they are not prepared to accept our financial support for a reasonable amount of time to bring the best possible offer to the table," he added.
Mr Coppard said that a deal of "this complexity" would take time, according the Local Democracy reporting Service.
"As we have said before, you would be pushed to sell your house in 10 weeks let alone an airport.
"The root cause of this is that Peel aren't prepared to work with us to find a buyer," he told BBC Look North.
'A ridiculous decision'
Last month, Peel Group announced it was shutting the airport, citing a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
The closure has attracted criticism from other local politicians, with Mr Fletcher calling it a "ridiculous decision" and calling for a public inquiry.
"Peel are not budging. No to the 13-month offer. No to anything else unless a credible buyer is put before them in the next few days," he said.
"I can't give in. It's too important. If I'm the last man standing then that's what it will be. I can't give in while we have a chance."
Peel has said services at the airport, which employs 800 people, would wind down from 31 October.
