Langsett Reservoir parking charges approved despite backlash
- Published
Car parking charges are to be introduced at a popular beauty spot in South Yorkshire despite objections.
Motorists will have to pay to park at Langsett Barn, near Langsett Reservoir, after an application by Yorkshire Water was approved by the Peak District National Park Authority on Friday.
Yorkshire Water says the revenue will be used to fund rangers, conservation projects and improve facilities.
Plans to bring in charges at Flouch car park were rejected by Barnsley Council.
Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking.
However, residents and businesses have raised concerns the charges could lead to visitors parking their cars inappropriately on grass verges and in their car parks on the A616 Manchester Road.
Labour's candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, called the Langsett Barn decision "a blow to our communities".
"Yorkshire Water's plans to introduce parking charges will prevent people from enjoying the benefits of our nearby beauty spot," she said.
"Especially as there are no public transport links and the decision comes at a time when people are facing a cost of living crisis.
"It's inconsistent with BMBC's [Barnsley Council] decision to reject Yorkshire Water's plans for the Flouch car park."
A petition, launched by Ms Tidball, against the plans has gained hundreds of signatures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement, Yorkshire Water said the revenue generated would help support a team of rangers, who would help to reduce things such as fires and BBQs, swimming, littering, fly-tipping and general anti-social behaviour.
The rangers would also support the maintenance and conservation of the site making repairs, improving wildlife habitats and litter picking, the firm added.
