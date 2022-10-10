Supertram: South Yorkshire's tram network could return to public control
Sheffield's tram network could be brought back into public control.
Stagecoach currently runs the city's Supertram service but South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has said a public body could take over the operation.
He said the plan, to be discussed by regional leaders next week, was part of wider ambitions to upgrade Supertram and create an integrated network of trams, buses and trains.
Stagecoach has a contract to run services until March 2024.
Mr Coppard said Supertram, which opened in 1994, was "iconic" to South Yorkshire but that parts of the system "are nearing the end of their design life".
He said: "I am excited to propose public sector operation as the next stop on Supertram's journey.
"This will help us to develop a long-term approach that integrates Supertram into our wider plans for public transport across South Yorkshire."
When it first opened Supertram was owned by a public body before it was privatised and sold to Stagecoach in 1997.
Stagecoach is responsible for running the trams and day-to-day maintenance of the system, though the infrastructure is owned by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The £240m network covers Sheffield and was extended to include a tram train service to Rotherham in 2018.
A £100m government grant to modernise parts of the network was recently secured by SYMCA.
Previously, Mr Coppard authorised the assessment of a proposed bus franchising scheme in the region, which would bring regulation of routes, frequencies, fares, and tickets under local control.
