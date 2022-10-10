Doncaster man suffers serious head injury in hit-and-run
A man suffered a serious head injury in a hit-and-run in Doncaster city centre, according to police.
The incident took place in East Laith Gate at around 10:15 BST on Saturday, according to the South Yorkshire force.
A 74-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
The car, which is believed to be a light-coloured Volkswagen, reportedly mounted the pavement before the incident and police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
The vehicle left the scene before emergency services arrived and has not yet been located, a police spokesperson said.
