Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies
- Published
A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest, officers said.
Dereck Owusu, 36, and Louis James, 46, were charged with attempted murder while Mr Radford was in hospital.
Mr Owusu, of Strathmore Grove, Sheffield, and Mr James, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court on Saturday.
Both were remanded in custody.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Hodgman, from the force, said: "We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.
"If you haven't already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch."
