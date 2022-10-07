Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years.
Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard
Police said he tricked her into taking her clothes off and then tied her up before pouring water from the kettle.
The court was told the victim was left with first and second degree burns and had been "psychologically scarred".
Police said Wild, 31, and the woman had previously been in a relationship but were separated at time of the attack in April.
'Scarred for life'
After pouring the water on her, he fled the hotel, leaving his victim tied up and screaming in pain.
She was able to free herself and alert hotel staff who then called police.
Wild, formerly of Kenninghall View, Sheffield, was jailed on Tuesday after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
PC Jane Guest said the woman had suffered "significant and extensive burn injuries to her face and body".
PC Guest added: "She has demonstrated exceptional strength, not just in her physical recovery, but in her support of our investigation.
"She will be scarred for life by Wild, not just physically but psychologically too."
