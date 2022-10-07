Adam Clapham: Two more arrests over Rotherham death
- Published
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in South Yorkshire.
Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September.
Police said two men, aged 18 and 23, had been detained on Thursday on suspicion of murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity.
Officers said five others had been charged in connection with the death.
