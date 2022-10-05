Kiveton Park: Waste fire still burning after two weeks
- Published
A waste fire at an industrial estate is continuing to smoulder two weeks after fire crews were first called out.
Six fire engines have been called back to the blaze at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate near Rotherham, which first started on 21 September.
People living nearby have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke.
The fire service said deep-seated pockets of waste kept reigniting and crews had returned several times.
Crews from six stations including a team from Nottinghamshire are tackling the blaze, the service said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.