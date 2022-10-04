Khuram Javed: Men jailed for life for murdering Sheffield solicitor

Khuram JavedSouth Yorkshire Police
Khuram Javed was shot three times in the Sheffield attack on 10 April near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium

Two men convicted of murdering a solicitor who was shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield have been jailed for life.

Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, gunman Samsul Mohamed, 20, was found guilty of murder and jailed with a minimum term of 32 years.

Tinashe Kampira, 20, was also jailed for a minimum term of 26 years.

Two brothers, Saydul Mohamed and Sohidul Mohamed, both of the Greenway, Greenhill, were found guilty of assisting an offender.

They were jailed for three and a half years.

