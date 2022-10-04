Khuram Javed: Men jailed for life for murdering Sheffield solicitor
Two men convicted of murdering a solicitor who was shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield have been jailed for life.
Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021.
Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, gunman Samsul Mohamed, 20, was found guilty of murder and jailed with a minimum term of 32 years.
Tinashe Kampira, 20, was also jailed for a minimum term of 26 years.
Two brothers, Saydul Mohamed and Sohidul Mohamed, both of the Greenway, Greenhill, were found guilty of assisting an offender.
They were jailed for three and a half years.
