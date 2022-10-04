Cutlers guild to appoint second female master
A cutlery and steel guild which is 399 years old will appoint its second female master on Tuesday.
Dame Julie Kenny will become the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire's 383rd Master Cutler in a dedication ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral.
The guild was founded in 1624 and supports and promotes manufacturing in South Yorkshire.
It is "one of the most distinguished trade guilds outside London," according to a spokesperson for the organisation.
Dame Julie, who is from Sheffield and lives in Rotherham, founded security manufacturing firm Pyronix Limited.
She is chair of trustees of Wentworth Woodhouse stately home near Rotherham and was awarded a damehood in the Queen's birthday honours in 2019 for her work on the restoration project of the Grade I-listed site.
The Master Cutler works with "people of influence" to support business in South Yorkshire, a spokesperson for the Company of Cutlers said.
The organisation also protects the name "Sheffield," meaning anyone who wants to use the city's name when registering a company must get permission from the company.
Members of the guild also carry out charity work.
Rachel Abbott from Cobra Exhausts has been appointed as the guild's Hallamshire Mistress and will carry out the traditional duties of previous Mistress Cutlers.
