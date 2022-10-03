Penistone Road: Burglary charge after Sheffield crash
A man has been charged with burglary by police investigating a car crash in Sheffield.
Penistone Road was closed overnight on Wednesday after two cars collided at about 21:45 BST.
Police said Gavin Bennett, 41, of Carwood Close, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with a burglary thought to have happened in the days before the crash.
It is believed a BMW was stolen in the burglary, South Yorkshire Police said.
On Wednesday officers were initially called to a report of a crash involving the black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa.
Two members of the public were injured in the crash while two special constables were injured shortly afterwards.
Both special constables are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.
A 58-year-old woman arrested this weekend has now been released pending no further action, police added.
