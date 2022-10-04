Yorkshire bus service cuts spark anger and frustration
- Published
A protest has been held in Sheffield against cuts to the region's bus services.
A number of services have been cut or reduced this year, leaving communities with fewer or no bus connections.
Bus companies say they are struggling to get passengers back after Covid, with one reporting a 40% slump in passengers post-pandemic.
However, the mayor of West Yorkshire has accused companies of "cherry picking" profitable routes.
Richard Teasdale, from drama group Act Now, took part in the protest.
Explaining his choice of costume, Mr Teasdale said: "The bus is fighting back against the cuts the reaper is trying to make.
"We need to increase buses, not reduce them, if we're going to support our communities and tackle climate change."
Back in June, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard warned of the biggest cuts to services "in a generation", as operator First said it had to respond to "post-pandemic demand".
In North Yorkshire, Arriva withdrew its 405 service this week, leaving the village of Whitley near Selby cut off.
Councillor Simon Humphrey, who sits on Whitley Parish Council, called the decision "appalling".
He added: "We are a reasonably large-sized village that sits on the A19, a major arterial road between Doncaster, Selby and York.
"People move here to be connected to the wider areas of Yorkshire, and this is ending a major part of our connections."
Arriva said the service was "no longer economically viable", adding it had been running at a loss for some time.
What bus passengers say
In Scholes, near Cleckheaton, in West Yorkshire, Dawn Aveyard, a wheelchair user, and pensioner Betty Frost have seen the village's Arriva bus service cut from half-hourly to hourly.
Ms Aveyard, who has progressive multiple sclerosis, said: "They are cutting us off. We are having no transport on a night. We can't go anywhere. Where we needed to go, you can't go."
Ms Frost, 75, added: "My Covid jab is due soon. I can't make an appointment because I don't know what's happening with the buses."
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin is angered by the cuts.
She said: "I cannot tell you how frustrated and angry I am with Arriva and First.
"It cannot be right that they will cherry pick the great routes that give them a profit and we as a combined authority, basically the public, have to pay for the routes that they don't want."
What the bus companies say
Arriva said: "The pandemic had a devastating impact on the number of people travelling by bus. Overall usage in West Yorkshire has now levelled out at between 70-80% compared with before the pandemic. This is because people are travelling less often. This means a reduction in fare revenue.
"At the same time, our operational costs have significantly increased. Inflation is high, and the price of fuel and energy have risen dramatically.
"Despite Government funding, this combination of revenue and operational pressure means that certain routes remain unsustainable in their current form. That's why, working in partnership with the combined authority, we have carried out a sustainability review of our timetable to make sure it reflects current levels of demand."
First said: "Changing passenger behaviours mean that we've seen a downturn in passenger demand post-pandemic.
"We're now carrying 24% fewer fare-paying customers at peak times and 40% fewer concessionary journeys than 2019.
"We need to reset our network to secure a sustainable future for bus services that reflect how and when people are now travelling."
In August, more government money was announced for some North Yorkshire bus firms to make up for the drop in fares.
In September, however, operator Transdev announced it was planning to scrap its fast CityZap service between York and Leeds from 19 November, saying not enough passengers are back after the pandemic.
On Thursday, City of York Council will debate how to spend the £17m it got from the government's bus improvement plan.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.