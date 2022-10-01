Doncaster Sheffield: Relocating air services 'will cost lives', MPs say
A group of Labour MPs have warned the new transport secretary the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) "will cost lives" due to the move forcing key public services to relocate.
On Monday, Peel Group announced DSA would wind down from 31 October.
In a joint letter to MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, 11 South Yorkshire MPs told her critical police and search and rescue aeroplanes are based at DSA.
They warn of "grave consequences to national security and human life".
The National Police Air Service's four aeroplanes are based at the site, the letter said, with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Ministry of Defence also using DSA.
Under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, Ms Trevelyan, who was appointed on 6 September, has the right to intervene due to the likely impact the closure would have on emergency services and agencies key to national security, the MPs said.
The letter said the impacted services only have a matter of weeks to relocate if the timetabled closure remains on track.
"There can be no mistake; disruptions to these services will cost lives and cause illness and injury," the MPs said.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss told the BBC she would "do what I can" and "talk to the relevant people" to secure the airport's future.
Ed Miliband MP, who put his name to the letter, called the airport "a vital resource for our city, region and country".
"The operations that take place there must be safeguarded and the airport saved so it can continue as a fully functioning commercial airport," the Doncaster North MP said.
Our 4 aeroplanes cover England & Wales from our base at Doncaster. Here’s G-POLX taxiing back into @DSA_Airport after assisting @kent_police @LincsPolice @nottspolice during todays shift. pic.twitter.com/QI0yhKJ2BS— National Police Air Service (@NPAShq) August 31, 2022
Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton, also one of the signatories, said: "The Secretary of State has the power to keep the airport open so that another operator can be found to secure the continuation of the airport as a national asset and, in addition, the operation of commercial flights."
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
