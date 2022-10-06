Barnsley: M1 closed due to police incident
Drivers on the M1 in South Yorkshire have been warned to expect long delays due to a police incident.
The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 to allow emergency services to respond, police said.
National Highways said traffic was being diverted between Hoyland and Barnsley.
Additional journey times were also expected on diversion routes, a spokesperson said.
A National Highways spokesperson said preparations were being made to release traffic caught within the closure.
Signposted diversions were in place via the A61, A616, A629 and the A628, they said.
The motorway was expected to reopen between 19:00 BST and 19:15 BST, a spokesperson added.
