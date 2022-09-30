Philip Martin jailed for 25 years for Rotherham child sex offences
- Published
A man has been jailed for 25 years for sexually abusing a girl when she was 12 years old.
Philip Martin, 57, from Rotherham, was found guilty of 10 offences including rape and sexual assault dating back to the early 2000s.
Sheffield Crown Court heard the now adult victim had contacted police to report she had been raped as a child.
Det Con Stuart Gibbons said Martin's crimes had left her "utterly traumatised".
"Martin subjected his victim to the most awful sexual violence and abuse, which has had a devastating impact on her life and wellbeing," he said.
"That she gathered the courage and strength to not only come forward to make the initial report to us, but then to support our ongoing investigation and ultimately stand before a court and relive what happened to her, is nothing short of heroic.
"Martin refused to admit his vile crimes, meaning his victim was forced to discuss incredibly harrowing events in front of a jury. I am pleased that he was found guilty of all charges and is now behind bars for what could possibly be the rest of his life.
"He stole his victim's childhood from her for his sexual gratification, and nothing can ever give her those years back.
"I can only hope that now Martin has been brought to justice and jailed for his crimes, she can begin the difficult journey towards recovery."
