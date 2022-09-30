Sheffield: Teenager in taxi seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash between a taxi and another car in Sheffield.
The 17-year-old male was a passenger in the taxi when it was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes on Chaucer Road on Thursday night.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Mercedes, registration number C220 AMG, left the scene.
The teenager was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
