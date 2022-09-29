Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man arrested in child sex abuse probe
- Published
Related Topics
A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating allegations of historic child sex abuse in Rotherham.
The arrest relates to alleged abuse of a girl in 2009, who was then aged 15.
Police arrested the man, who is from Rotherham, at an address in Doncaster on Thursday morning, National Crime Agency (NCA) officers said.
His arrest was made as part of the NCA's Operation Stovewood - an investigation into historic child sex abuse in the borough.
Senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: "Stovewood remains a unique and complex investigation, but our work continues."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.