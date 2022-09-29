Sheffield: Dog mauls woman's arm in Concord Park attack
- Published
A woman needed reconstructive surgery to her arm after being mauled by a stranger's dog while walking in a park.
She suffered a five-inch tear to her forearm along with bites and cuts to her upper arm in the attack in Concord Park, Sheffield, on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the owner was sat on a bench with two dogs when one of the animals, described as a pitbull type, attacked the victim.
Officers are appealing for the dog owner to "help with inquiries".
Police said the female owner had offered to call the police at the time but the victim declined as she wanted to seek medical attention.
PC Ian Balshaw said: "This would have been a terrifying experience for the victim, who had no inclination what was about to happen."
He added: "We are hoping if the woman reads this, she will come to us to help with our inquiries."
The woman is described as white, aged 40, with shoulder-length dark brown or black hair.
