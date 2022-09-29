Sheffield Arundel Gate street stabbing leads to two arrests
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a Sheffield street.
Officers were called to Arundel Gate in the city centre by paramedics at 02:30 GMT on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.
The two arrested men remain in custody and officers appealed for information and witnesses.
Arundel Gate is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to Commercial Street.
Bus operators Stagecoach and First said on Twitter that all services which use Arundel Gate have been diverted.
