Sheffield A61: Police officer hit by car after robbery report
- Published
A police officer has been injured after being hit by a car following a robbery.
Police were called to to a report of man with a firearm on Penistone Road, in Sheffield at 21:45 GMT on Wednesday.
A special constable was hurt in a collision with a suspected stolen car, South Yorkshire Police said. The force added that his injuries are not thought to be serious.
The incident has closed the A61 Penistone Road in both directions.
It is expected to be closed between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road, until mid-morning on Thursday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.