A61 Penistone Road crash: Major Sheffield route shut
A major road in to Sheffield city centre is closed following a crash.
The A61 Penistone Road is expected to be shut in both directions, between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road, until mid-morning on Thursday.
Bradfield Road is closed to the junction with Middlewood Road and Langsett Road. Owlerton Green is also closed. There is also no access to a nearby McDonalds or B&Q store.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the crash.
Arundel Gate in the city centre is also closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to Commercial Street. It is not known if the closures are linked.
Bus operators Stagecoach and First said on Twitter that all services which use Arundel Gate have been diverted.
