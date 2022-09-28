Yorkshire Wildlife Park staff told jobs are at risk
Staff at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) have been warned some jobs are at risk due to "escalating park costs and the cost of living crisis".
According to newspaper reports, bosses sent letters to staff warning that 20 jobs could be lost if compulsory redundancies were made.
A spokesperson for the park, near Doncaster, said "extremely challenging" circumstances left it with no choice.
YWP said it was working with staff to avoid compulsory redundancies.
In a statement, YWP, which is located in Branton, said: "It is with huge regret we can confirm we are considering a small number of redundancies to align our workforce with current trading.
"The extremely challenging and unique economic climate has resulted in us failing to meet projected budgeted visitor numbers.
"With the cost of living crisis and escalating park costs we had no choice to make this decision to protect the business and our long-term vision."
According to the Doncaster Free Press, YWP's chief executive officer John Minion wrote in a letter to staff: "After the difficult two-year period of closures due to Covid, there have been further unforeseen challenges over the past six months which have had a significant and unexpected impact on the company.
"The war in Ukraine, causing an escalation of fuel and energy prices, rising food prices and the cost of living crisis, and the park's finances in terms of escalating costs have also been significantly impacted.
"We recognise that this news will be very worrying for everyone, but unfortunately we have to react to the external circumstances to protect the business."
The letter also confirmed that bosses were in a 30-day consultation period with those affected by the announcement, the newspaper reported.
