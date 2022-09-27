Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police disappointed by closure plans
- Published
The National Police Air Service is "disappointed" by the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a senior officer has said.
Four of its planes are based at the airport.
Ch Supt Vicki White, chief operating officer, said "contingency plans" had been worked on since the summer, adding helicopter operations would not be affected.
The airport's owners said services would be wound down from 31 October.
The service operates the planes, as well as 19 helicopters, from 15 bases across England and Wales.
However, Ms White said only the planes were based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
She said the planes provide "daily support" to officers and for large events.
Responding to the decision to close the airport, Ms White said: "Naturally, it wasn't the decision we were hoping for.
"Since the potential closure was announced in July, we have been in conversation with the operators of the airport and had already started developing contingency plans.
"Our attention is focused on the implications of the closure, its impact on the crews directly affected and on our continued commitment to provide national police air support using both aeroplanes and helicopters."
Ms White did not say where the planes would be relocated to.
Meanwhile, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said it was "completely unacceptable" to make 800 employees out of work during "difficult economic times".
She added: "We have also seen over £75 million of public money invested in and around the airport site to support its operation, growth and improve access."
Mr Jones added it was not too late for Peel Group to u-turn on their decision "to consider credible and serious offers" to save the airport.
Peel Group said the closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.