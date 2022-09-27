Goldthorpe: Expanded plans for new homes set for approval
Plans for an additional 68 new homes in South Yorkshire are set to be approved, as part of a larger housing development.
Gleeson already has permission for more than 200 homes at Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.
Twenty-nine comments were lodged by residents to the original and amended scheme.
The plans are recommended for approval at the meeting of Barnsley Council's planning board on Tuesday.
Residents raised concerns around the impact on roads, loss of privacy, impact on wildlife and "existing issues with drainage".
One resident stated that additional traffic would make the existing access road "more dangerous".
Another stated: "The estate has an issue with parked large vehicles and vans which makes the road unsafe".
A report to the planning board stated that highways officers have assessed the access and deemed it "acceptable subject to conditions".
Officers also accepted that traffic associated with the development "can be accommodated".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Gleeson will provide more than £380,000 to contribute towards 14 primary school and 10 secondary school places.
Almost £126,000 will be used on off-site open spaces and a further £51,750 will be used to fund sustainable travel.
