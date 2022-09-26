Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Holidaymakers 'devastated' after closure announcement
- Published
Holidaymakers have told of their frustration after the owner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport confirmed the terminal would close.
Peel Group said it would begin winding down operations at the end of October.
The decision will affect thousands of holidaymakers and hundreds of employees at the airport. The site also supports other businesses in the area.
Leiah Marie Herring said she may have to cancel a trip which would have been her children's first time abroad.
Ms Herring, who lives in the village of Cantley, less than three miles from the airport, said her party of 10 had planned to fly to Benidorm in June 2023.
"I'm devastated. The location of the airport was the whole reason for booking the trip," she said.
"I don't drive and we had budgeted for the holiday, not for travel to the airport, but now our nearest airport is a couple of hours away and with such a big group, we'd need at least two taxis, maybe more, and I just can't afford that."
Ms Herring added: "It was my mum and me and all the kids and it was the kids' first time on a plane and their first time abroad, I don't know what we'll do now."
BBC Radio Sheffield invited callers to air their views on the closure.
One caller said he believed everything about Doncaster Sheffield had been "first class".
"It's just so sad that they're shutting it down. It was so easy to get to," he added.
'Fight to the end'
Other callers likened the closure to a game of poker with "Peel holding all the cards and putting 800 jobs on the table."
Another caller suggested the airport had been held back because "bigger airlines didn't want to use it".
Less Dobbs, senior organiser for the GMB union, said he was "devastated and amazed" by the news of the airport's closure.
Mr Dobbs said: "I've had discussions today with members and with our shop stewards on-site and they're absolutely devastated and angry.
"Angry that the offer of public money, well, it hasn't even been considered."
Mr Dobbs said he believed Peel Group's intention had "always been to shut the airport".
He said the union would "continue to fight and campaign to the bitter end".
The airport, which is used by Tui and Wizz Air, flies to destinations including the Canary Islands, Balearics, Greece, Turkey, Poland and the Baltic countries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.