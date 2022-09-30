Arctic Monkeys: Sheffield concert tickets to go on sale
Tickets to see Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys in 2023 go on sale later including those for the group's homecoming gigs.
The band will perform at Hillsborough Park on 9 and 10 June as part of a 13-date UK and Ireland tour.
The concerts will be the group's first live shows in their home city since September 2018.
Their last Yorkshire show was at Leeds Festival over the August bank holiday.
The gig will also help Sheffield, with the council promising "all surplus income generated through the booking of this event will be invested back into the Hillsborough Park charitable account for the benefit of local people."
Sheffield City councillor Martin Smith said: "The band are coming back to their roots where it all began, the areas they reference in many of their most-loved songs that only local folk can fully and so fondly appreciate."
