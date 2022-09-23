Adam Clapham death: Man, woman and teenager charged with murder
Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire.
Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead on Spring Street in Rotherham at about 10:50 BST on Monday.
A 31-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy also face charges including false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sex offences.
They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A 43-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender and is also due to appear in court later.
South Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remained in custody.
