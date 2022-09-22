Rotherham: Murder investigation launched after man found dead
Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation.
A 31-year-old man was found dead in Spring Street in Rotherham on Monday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
A man, 31, a 38-year-old woman and a teenage boy were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The four suspects remain in police custody.
Police were called to Spring Street at about 10:45 BST on Monday after a report of concern for the welfare of a man.
Officers said that when they arrived they found the victim was unresponsive and he was confirmed dead.
Three people arrested on Monday have been released with no further action.
Det Ch Insp Emma Knight asked anyone with information to contact the force.
