Brian Glover: Blue plaque to commemorate Barnsley actor set to be unveiled
- Published
A blue plaque in memory of the late Barnsley actor Brian Glover is set to be unveiled later.
Glover was a teacher and wrestler who found acting fame as the strict PE teacher Mr Sugden in the 1969 film Kes.
He also appeared in the TV sitcom Porridge and became the voice of the Tetley Tea adverts.
The plaque will be erected on Chennells Bar, on Wellington Street, where the actor filmed a documentary in 1976 about his home town.
It comes after a group of local enthusiasts launched a fundraising campaign earlier this year to pay for the installation of the plaque.
At the time, organiser Ronnie Steele said that Glover's "achievements as a teacher, actor, writer, wrestler and socialist are worthy of such an accolade".
"We wanted a site that Brian had some connection with and where it would be seen by many hundreds of people every day," he said.
Celebrations are due to begin at 11:30 BST in Peel Square with the Barnsley U3A Brass Band, followed by short speeches from local dignitaries and Kes's director Ken Loach, according to organisers.
The plaque unveiling is due to take place at about 12:20.
Glover, who died in 1997 at the age of 63, also appeared in An American Werewolf in London and Alien 3.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.