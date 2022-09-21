Kiveton: Firefighters tackle industrial waste blaze
About 30 firefighters are tackling a large industrial waste blaze at an industrial park in South Yorkshire.
Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and a pump are at the incident at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters from North Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire were helping tackle the blaze at the waste site in Rotherham, the fire service added.
People have been asked to avoid the area while the incident continues.
