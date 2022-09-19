Queen's funeral: Crowds gather in Sheffield to watch ceremony
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Sheffield to watch the Queen's state funeral.
More than 200 people congregated outside Sheffield Cathedral where the service was broadcast on a large screen, with many more watching inside.
In the city's Peace Gardens, a small crowd watched in silence, while other parts of the city fell quiet as shops and businesses closed for the day.
The Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey ended with a two-minute silence.
Former Royal Marine Darren Mills, from Hillsborough, was among those who watched the service at the cathedral, describing the event as "very emotional".
"I served under Her Majesty for just under 12 years in the force and I met the Queen twice. I just thought it was right to come down," he said.
"I couldn't make it to London so I thought it was poignant coming here today.
"I think everybody has done her proud, from His Majesty [King Charles III] all the way down to the young ones, the great-grandchildren.
"I think if she were looking down on it she would have loved it."
Yasas Samaratunga, originally from Sri Lanka, brought his three young children to the service in Sheffield so they could be a part of the historic moment.
He said: "For a very long time they will remember this very sad day.
"It is a very sad day for all of us. Being a representative of the Commonwealth we really feel indebted to her service."
The ceremony was also broadcast free of charge on three screens at the Curzon cinema, in George Street, with about 100 people in attendance.
Among the audience was Amy James, from Derby, who travelled to Sheffield specifically to view the ceremony on the silver screen.
"It's nice to get around other people, not just sit at home on your sofa," she said.
"It's more of an experience, a memory. It's history isn't it? People will learn about this at school, like we did years ago."
Diane, from Leeds, came to the city as a last-minute trip after cinemas near her were fully booked.
"I wasn't going to sit at home on my own. I've had my own private grief, but I think today it's about being together with people," she said.
Meanwhile in Worrall, about 18 people gathered at the Blue Ball Inn where Carl and Emma Shepherd had opened their doors for the funeral.
Mrs Shepherd said: "We are a community pub, we listened to the community and many regulars asked if we were screening the funeral. We didn't want people to be alone.
"I lost my mum last year. I wish she could have been here. This is history, people will remember where they were when they watched the Queen's funeral."
Andrew and Lisa Jane Thompson, from Salisbury, stopped in at the Blue Ball Inn en route to Alnwick to watch the ceremony.
Mrs Thompson said: "It was very welcoming and very emotional.
"We didn't think we would get to see the funeral so we were so grateful they opened their doors.
"It was so nice to watch the funeral with people you don't know but feel you do because you are united in this outpouring of grief."
The funeral was also streamed live for students at Sheffield Hallam University.
Indian national Juber Mujawar, who is studying a postgraduate course in logistics and supply chain management and was one of those watching, said: "It was really a very sad moment, but what was really so amazing about all of this is how the United Kingdom still preserves its rich heritage.
"They say change is the only constant, but here she was the only constant for seven decades.
"I will remember this moment as a bit sad, but I will also take home a lot of learning from the British people.
"They are trying their best to pay their homage to their favourite Queen, and I will surely bring the message back home that this is what love is."