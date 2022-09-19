Queen Elizabeth II: Hundreds travel to London from Barnsley
Hundreds of people have travelled on six coaches from a South Yorkshire town to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Some 2,000 dignitaries were due to attend at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
About 300 people left Barnsley at about 05:20 BST to travel down the M1 to join the crowds outside.
Sophie, one of those making the journey to London, said: "I was very emotional when the Queen died so I wanted to pay my respects."
She added that taking a coach to the capital on the day of the state funeral was the "best option" because it was something she did not want to miss.
Among the mourners expected to attend were 500 presidents, prime ministers and royals from around the world.
Expecting to join hundreds of thousands of people in London, Debbie, travelling with nephew Tyler, said she had "no idea" where she was going to find a place in the crowds after her journey from South Yorkshire.
"We have no idea where we wanted to stand. Tyler has always wanted to see Buckingham Palace, so maybe we'll be near the palace.
"We don't think we'll see much, but there'll be big screens so hopefully we'll get to see something."
Tyler added the he already missed the Queen "so much", saying: "She was the Queen, the best queen."
Meanwhile, Vicky, also from Barnsley, travelling with daughter Alexia, 11, said while she was "excited" in some ways about the day, she emphasised it was also "a sad day".
"We just want to see all the activity, the soldiers, those with the furry hats on I call them, and pay our respects to Her Majesty.
"She was lovely. She looked after the nation."
Alexia said she knew it would be very busy among the crowds of people in London to see the funeral, but she "wanted to come".
"I'll probably only see a little bit of it as it will be very crowded," she said.
Earlier, hundreds of thousands of people had queued to file past the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in London over four days, with the final mourners leaving just after 06:30 BST on Monday.
Heads of state from across the world have flown in to join members of the Royal Family to remember the Queen's life and service.
Joining the others on a coach from Barnsley early on Monday, Jackie said: "I think the Queen's done an amazing job for the 70 years she's been on the throne.
"I think for 24 hours of my day, I need to be there - just to be there for the atmosphere."
For Peter, also heading from South Yorkshire to London, it was "a trip I wanted to make", he said.
"We'll never ever see it again, we'll never see another Queen. All we'll see in my time is kings."
