Queen Elizabeth II: Sheffield councillor Shaffaq Mohammed praises Queen's global reach
- Published
A prominent Sheffield politician has told of the respect the Queen commanded both at home and abroad.
Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed MBE, leader of the city's Liberal Democrats, said Her Majesty was respected "not just in this nation but right across the world."
He added: "We all have a tear in our eye."
Accompanied by his family, Mr Mohammed signed a book of condolence at Sheffield Town Hall and laid flowers.
Mr Mohammed told the Local Democracy Reporting Service about a trip to Kashmir, where his family originates, revealed just how highly regarded the monarch was.
"I was touched by the number of shops that had a picture of the Queen," said Mr Mohammed, who was honoured in 2015 for political service.
"So many people from that part of the world now live and work in this country and have so many contacts and so many people respect the Queen."
In the book of condolence, Mr Mohammed wrote: "My family extends to yours deepest of sympathy with loss of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.
"She has always been there during our lifetime. A shining example of eternal grace, wisdom and love for all of us. She will forever be in our hearts.
"May she rest in peace."
The book of condolence is open for tributes from Monday to Friday until Tuesday 20 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.