Sheffield to host county's proclamation to new king
- Published
Sheffield will host South Yorkshire's proclamation to the new King on Sunday, it has been announced.
The public are invited to witness the ancient ceremony, which is the county's official declaration of King Charles III's ascension to the throne.
The King was officially proclaimed monarch during an elaborate ceremony at St James's Palace in London earlier.
Sheffield council said its proclamation would be held in Baker's Pool from 13:00 BST.
It will also be shown on a big screen in the city centre, the authority said.
Meanwhile, floral tributes have been laid in the Peace Gardens and books of condolence opened in the city's Town Halls for public tributes following the Queen's death, age 96.
Her Majesty was the longest reigning monarch in British history, becoming head of state at age 25.
Following her death, a number of planned events in South Yorkshire have been cancelled as a mark of respect.
The Sheffield Tree Fayre, which was due to be held on Saturday, has been postponed until spring 2023.
The fayre, which would have taken place at Botanical Gardens, was planned to feature children's outdoor forest school activities, indoor crafts, wood craft stalls, guided tree walks and tree-themed talks.
The British Horseracing Authority said Saturday's third St Leger meeting at Doncaster would not go ahead and was postponed until Sunday.
Barnsley Council announced that the planned Barnsley Garden Party would also be cancelled.
