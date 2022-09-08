Sheffield motorcyclist killed in crash outside petrol station named

Ashley Mark Thorley, 29 died in a collision with a car on East Bank Road

A motorcyclist who died in a crash outside a petrol station in Sheffield has been named by police.

Ashley Mark Thorley, 29, from Sheffield, was involved in a collision with a black Ford car at about 06:45 BST on Sunday.

The crash happened outside the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Thorley's family said they had been "overwhelmed" by tributes left for their son.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

The road outside the petrol station was closed on Sunday morning and into the afternoon

