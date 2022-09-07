Barnsley: Pedestrian dies after being hit by van
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Barnsley.
The 58-year-old man was hit by a grey Ford Transit on Summer Lane, near the Gulf service station, at 15:00 BST on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, officers added.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or any motorist who has dash cam footage, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.