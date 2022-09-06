Doncaster: Man dies in two-car crash
A man has died following a crash between two cars in South Yorkshire.
A blue BMW and a red Toyota Hilux were involved in the collision on Low Levels Bank, near Doncaster, at about 18:30 BST on Monday, police said.
The driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from Durham, died at the scene near the Sandtoft Road junction.
Officers have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.
