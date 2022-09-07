Rotherham: Experts uncover 19th-century artefacts at supermarket site
A "treasure trove" of 19th-century artefacts has been uncovered by archaeologists excavating a former car park in South Yorkshire.
Forge Island in Rotherham was recently used as a supermarket and is being developed into a leisure park.
The finds include pottery, a clay tobacco pipe, oyster shells, furnaces and the remains of a water-wheel pit.
Andrew Fairest from developers Muse said: "It was incredible to find out what had once stood on the site."
Forge Island took its name from the Walker & Co Forge which was built along with a range of mills in 1754.
Following years saw the creation of timber yards, a pub and a row of terraced houses.
'Rich history'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said archaeological excavations had focused on three areas - the northern part of the site, where the terraced homes once stood, with two further digs in the southern area, which was the location of the earliest forge.
The 19th-century artefacts, including glass, metal objects and animal bone, were found on the northern part of the site.
On the remaining two locations, as well as uncovering furnaces, machine bases and metal tools, the remains of a water-wheel pit were found 16ft (5m) below ground level.
Developers Muse said work to turn the site into a leisure park, which would include a cinema, hotel and restaurants, was due to start later in the autumn.
Mr Fairest said it was "vital to harness and celebrate" an area's rich history, then "blend it seamlessly with its aspirations for the future".
Councillor Denise Lelliott, of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, said: "We've long known Rotherham has had a rich industrial background and wherever we build in the borough others have gone beforehand."
