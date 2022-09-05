Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept.
The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham.
The assailant then fled and the man was taken to hospital with "serious burn injuries", South Yorkshire Police said.
Anybody with information, or those in the area with doorbell or CCTV cameras, are asked to get in touch with police.
