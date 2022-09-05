David Ford: Sheffield man charged and victim named in murder inquiry
A man has been charged with murder after a pedestrian was killed in Sheffield.
David Ford, 62, died after being hit by a car on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill, at about 05:50 BST on Saturday. A second man was seriously injured after being assaulted in the incident.
Jermaine Richards, of Wordsworth Drive, Sheffield, is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage.
Mr Richards, 31, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court later.
South Yorkshire Police said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous interactions with Mr Richards.
