Sheffield motorcyclist dies in crash outside Esso petrol station
A motorcyclist has died following a crash outside a petrol station in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car at about 06:45 BST on Sunday.
It happened outside the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road, South Yorkshire Police said.
The male biker, who has not been named, died at the scene. His family has been informed.
At 15:00 BST on Sunday, the road remained closed.
