Sheffield: Stagecoach Supertram 'supporting authorities' after death
A travel operator says it is helping authorities after a man was struck by a tram in Sheffield.
The man, who has not been named, was hit by the tram at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track off the A6178 Sheffield Road.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Our first thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the person.
"Safety is our number one priority, and we will be supporting authorities fully in their investigation."
The travel operator runs Sheffield Supertram.
The man died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Saturday.
His family have been informed.
