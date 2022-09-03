Sheffield murder probe: One dead, another injured after being hit by car
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to Cricket Inn Road, in the Park Hill area of Sheffield, at about 05:50 BST on Saturday.
The driver of the car left the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 31-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.
The deceased man, aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died of his injuries. His family has been informed.
The other man's injuries, although described as serious, are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information, or those with dashcam or CCTV footage showing the incident.
