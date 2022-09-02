Non-fatal strangulation: Lee Jeffcock jailed for attack on woman
A man has been jailed for trying to strangle a woman in an attack that made her think "she was going to die".
Lee Jeffcock admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of non-fatal strangulation at Sheffield Crown Court.
It was the first time South Yorkshire Police had brought the new charge to court since the legislation was introduced in June.
Jeffcock was jailed for three years and given a 15-year restraining order.
'Unimaginably scary'
Police said the 42-year-old defendant, formerly of Northgate, Barnsley, assaulted his victim at an address in the town, punching her in the face and strangling her.
She was able to escape and sought help at a neighbour's house, where she called the police.
Temp Sgt Sam Mitchell said it was the first time the force had brought a non-strangulation case under new laws introduced by the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
"His victim suffered significant swelling and bruising to her face in what must have been a frightening ordeal.
"She reported to officers that when Jeffcock was strangling her, she thought she was going to die, which must have been unimaginably scary.
"I am immensely grateful to her for the courage she has shown throughout our inquiries."
