Barnsley: M1 to close overnight for up to five weekends
The M1 near Barnsley will be closed overnight in both directions for up to five weekends for maintenance work.
National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays while work takes place between junctions 36 at Birdwell and junction 37 at Dodworth.
The road will be shut between 20:00 BST and 06:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 September to 10 October.
Narrow lanes will be in place during the day on weekends and there will be no restrictions during the week.
Engineers hope to complete the work in three weekends but a spokesperson said five weekends have been allocated for the closures in case bad weather delays the scheme.
The bridge that carries the motorway over Round Green Lane will be waterproofed to prevent damage to the concrete and steel reinforcement, a spokesperson for National Highways said.
The expansion joints will also be renewed, barriers and kerbs will be replaced and the road will then be resurfaced and relined.
During the closures a diversion will be in place along the A61, A616, A629 and A628.
National Highways project manager, Gordon Behrens, said: "This work is vital to ensure the bridge remains available for traffic. With hundreds of thousands of journeys along this busy section of the M1 each year it's important we maintain our bridges to ensure safer, smoother journeys for road users."
