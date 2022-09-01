Sheffield: Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman were stabbed in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to an address in Harborough Way, Manor, at 00:04 BST on Tuesday.
The girl and the woman were taken to hospital with stab wounds and head injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Marcus Hamlin, 30, of Dawlands Close, Sheffield, is being held in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said a date had yet to be fixed for his court appearance.
The force appealed for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly a person who was seen driving a dark-coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.
