Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.
Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said.
Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.
His conditional bail was extended and he is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 27 September.
He has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are under way alongside the criminal justice process.
